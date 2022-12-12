H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 204,740.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $41.23. 5,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,418. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

