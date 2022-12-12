Horizons Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $361.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.06 and a 200 day moving average of $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

