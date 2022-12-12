Horizen Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.08 million and $6.36 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.98 or 0.00058622 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00271074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087296 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,138,844 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

