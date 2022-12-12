Horizen 1-Day Volume Hits $4.89 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.06 or 0.00059287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $132.18 million and $4.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00263049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00086798 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002971 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,136,450 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.