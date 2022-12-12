hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) vs. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Head to Head Review

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

hopTo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 3.84% 3.66% 2.44% Amesite N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hopTo and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares hopTo and Amesite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.61 million 2.19 $1.05 million N/A N/A Amesite $60,000.00 151.50 -$4.17 million N/A N/A

hopTo has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for hopTo and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

hopTo beats Amesite on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

