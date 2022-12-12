Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,941 shares.The stock last traded at $281.78 and had previously closed at $281.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Hingham Institution for Savings Increases Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 12.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.