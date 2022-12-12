High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 897,600 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the November 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in High Tide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 6.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HITI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.53. 113,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,615. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

