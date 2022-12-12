Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CFO Mark Irion Sells 4,194 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $550,965.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herc Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE HRI traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.82. 146,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,408. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.11.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Herc by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Herc by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.