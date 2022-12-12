Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.91. 90,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.