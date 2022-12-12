HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average of $204.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

