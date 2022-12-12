HC Wainwright Trims Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Target Price to $4.00

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

CNTX stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 883,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its position in Context Therapeutics by 101.3% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

