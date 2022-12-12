HC Wainwright Trims Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Target Price to $4.00

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Context Therapeutics Stock Performance
CNTX stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
