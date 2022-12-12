H2O DAO Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $44.75 million and $55,079.27 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One H2O DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get H2O DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for H2O DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for H2O DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.