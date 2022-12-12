Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 38,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 963,573 shares.The stock last traded at $20.77 and had previously closed at $21.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess’ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess’

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,366,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

