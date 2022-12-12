Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has 81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRGSF. Danske cut Grieg Seafood ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Grieg Seafood ASA to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

GRGSF opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14.

About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

