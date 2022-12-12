GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
GRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.
GreenLight Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %
GreenLight Biosciences stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. GreenLight Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.
GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile
GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.
