GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

GRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GreenLight Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

GreenLight Biosciences stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. GreenLight Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of GreenLight Biosciences by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 10,261,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after buying an additional 3,301,020 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

