Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Receives GBX 630 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 630 ($7.68).

Several research firms have issued reports on GPE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 670 ($8.17) to GBX 520 ($6.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 496.40 ($6.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,140.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 547.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 388.18 ($4.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 748 ($9.12).

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.50), for a total value of £209,309.10 ($255,223.88).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

