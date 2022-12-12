Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 279.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 742,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 261,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 697,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,791. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76.

