Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 913.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,909 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,503,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,605,000 after buying an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 681,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,585,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 589,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

