Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Up 5,093.9% in November

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, an increase of 5,093.9% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTPA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,719,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,981 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 933,430 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 828,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gores Technology Partners by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 890,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners Price Performance

GTPA remained flat at $9.98 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Gores Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

