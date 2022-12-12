Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.8 %

GROY stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

About Gold Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.