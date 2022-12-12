Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Gold Royalty Stock Down 0.8 %
GROY stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
