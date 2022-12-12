Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.
Gold Fields Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of GFI stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
