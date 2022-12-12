Goepper Burkhardt LLC Sells 4,747 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 8.4% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,814. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

