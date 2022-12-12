GMX (GMX) Price Tops $57.74 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $461.36 million and $34.09 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $57.74 or 0.00339069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

