Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.
NASDAQ SRET opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $9.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.
