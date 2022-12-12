Global Indemnity Group, LLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Global Indemnity Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 2,500.0% annually over the last three years.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 2.8 %

GBLI traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $350.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $132,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $77,381 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global Indemnity Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GBLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

