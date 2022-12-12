Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Short Interest Update

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the November 15th total of 84,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glenfarne Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth $3,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Stock Up 0.1 %

GGMC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,762. Glenfarne Merger has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

