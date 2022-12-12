GICTrade Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.89 million and $63,036.30 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $901.98 or 0.05301801 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00507290 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,113.54 or 0.30057189 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade’s genesis date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93829551 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $61,223.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

