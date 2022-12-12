GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $343.49 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

