Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 5,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 184,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $565.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth $982,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

