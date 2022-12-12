Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 5,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 184,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Genesco Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $565.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
