General Mills Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get General Mills alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $86.69. 83,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,297. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

