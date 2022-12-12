GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 5,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,655,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.34.
GDS Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.