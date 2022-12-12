GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 5,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,655,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.34.

GDS Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GDS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GDS by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GDS by 57.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GDS by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

