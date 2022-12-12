Gary C. Evans Acquires 65,902 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans purchased 65,902 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 408,836 shares in the company, valued at $171,711.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United States Antimony Stock Up 6.0 %
UAMY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,054. United States Antimony Co. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.