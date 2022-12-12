Gary C. Evans Acquires 65,902 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Gary C. Evans purchased 65,902 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $27,678.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 408,836 shares in the company, valued at $171,711.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United States Antimony Stock Up 6.0 %

UAMY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,054. United States Antimony Co. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 41.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43,634 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.