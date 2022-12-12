Garde Capital Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day moving average of $162.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.