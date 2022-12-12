Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,743 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,411,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,154,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,829,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

