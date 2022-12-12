G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

WILC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $713.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.55. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 6.68%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

