Function X (FX) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.46 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $71.46 million and $426,609.59 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $893.33 or 0.05253583 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508554 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.72 or 0.30132085 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
