FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZING. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,968,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,904,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ZING remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Monday. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

