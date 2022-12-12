Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 645,659 shares.The stock last traded at $140.43 and had previously closed at $140.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.64.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
