Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE FLS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,470,000 after buying an additional 169,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after buying an additional 383,436 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

