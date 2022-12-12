FlatQube Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00010702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and $3,676.96 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,707 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.87810156 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,725.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

