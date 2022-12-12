Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,856.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $137.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Fiverr International

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.