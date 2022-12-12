Fitzroy River Co. Limited (ASX:FZR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Fitzroy River Co. Limited (ASX:FZR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Fitzroy River Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.35, a current ratio of 50.00 and a quick ratio of 49.23.

About Fitzroy River

Fitzroy River Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas, and mineral investment holding company. The company focuses on non-operational assets, such as royalties and equity investments. It holds royalty interests in various permits in Australia, the Gulf of Mexico, and New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Gwelup, Australia.

