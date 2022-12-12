First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 344.2% in November

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 344.2% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

GRID traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.03. 19,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $71.92 and a 1 year high of $103.74.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRID. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

