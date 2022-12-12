First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 2,683.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,275. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 958,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 650.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 609,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 528,297 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 532,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter.

