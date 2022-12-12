First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 2,683.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,275. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
