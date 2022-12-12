Financial Survey: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) vs. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) and Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Whitestone REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group 0.37% 0.06% 0.03% Whitestone REIT 13.02% 4.43% 1.64%

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Paramount Group pays out 1,550.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $726.79 million 1.76 -$20.35 million $0.02 291.15 Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 3.82 $12.05 million $0.36 26.94

This table compares Paramount Group and Whitestone REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Whitestone REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and Whitestone REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 3 1 0 1.83 Whitestone REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Paramount Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Whitestone REIT has a consensus price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Paramount Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

