Filecoin Price Tops $4.22 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00024778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and $2.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 336,329,281 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

