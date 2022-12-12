Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Acquires £13,300 in Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Nigel Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($16,217.53).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FSV traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 268.50 ($3.27). 189,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.67. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 232 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($3.84). The company has a market cap of £870.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.38.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 5.45 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

