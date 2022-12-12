Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GSM. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.65 million. Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 97,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $12,672,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

