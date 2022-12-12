Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,787,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $434.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.