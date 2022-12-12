ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 626,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

